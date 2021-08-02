

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $152.26 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $88.51 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $813.35 million from $831.31 million last year.



Take-Two Interactive Software Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $152.26 Mln. vs. $88.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.30 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $813.35 Mln vs. $831.31 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.95 to $2.20 Full year revenue guidance: $3.14 to $3.24 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

