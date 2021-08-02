

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Unisys Corp. (UIS):



-Earnings: -$140.8 million in Q2 vs. -$78.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.10 in Q2 vs. -$1.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Unisys Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $46.0 million or $0.68 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.33 per share -Revenue: $517.3 million in Q2 vs. $438.8 million in the same period last year.



