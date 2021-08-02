

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG):



-Earnings: $0.31 billion in Q2 vs. -$2.39 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.71 in Q2 vs. -$15.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $437 million or $2.40 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.68 billion in Q2 vs. $0.43 billion in the same period last year.



