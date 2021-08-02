

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO):



-Earnings: $48.06 million in Q2 vs. -$197.75 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.25 in Q2 vs. -$1.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $26.80 million or $0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.10 per share -Revenue: $378.94 million in Q2 vs. $343.03 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VORNADO REALTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de