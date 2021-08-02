

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Transocean Inc. (RIG):



-Earnings: -$103 million in Q2 vs. -$497 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Transocean Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$109 million or -$0.18 per share for the period. -Revenue: $656 million in Q2 vs. $930 million in the same period last year.



