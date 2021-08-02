

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $26.58 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $25.62 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $128.41 million from $121.28 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $26.58 Mln. vs. $25.62 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q2): $128.41 Mln vs. $121.28 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN STATES WATER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de