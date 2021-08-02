

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intrepid Potash (IPI):



-Earnings: $19.50 million in Q2 vs. -$8.87 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.46 in Q2 vs. -$0.68 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of $7.38 million or $0.55 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.30 per share -Revenue: $67.89 million in Q2 vs. $46.45 million in the same period last year.



