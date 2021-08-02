

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Eastman Chemical (EMN):



-Earnings: -$146 million in Q2 vs. $27 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.07 in Q2 vs. $0.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $339 million or $2.46 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.30 per share -Revenue: $2.65 billion in Q2 vs. $1.92 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.80 - $9.20



