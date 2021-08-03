

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Monday lifted its full year guidance. The company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $5.47 to $5.57 per share and funds from operations of $10.70 to $10.80 per share for the full year 2021.



Previously, the company expected funds from operations of $9.70 to $9.80 per share.



Analysts currently expects earnings of $4.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Simon's declared quarterly dividend of $1.50 for the third quarter. This is a 15.4% increase year-over-year and a 7.1% increase compared to the second quarter 2021 dividend. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de