

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 0.20 percent.



Australia also will release June figures for building permits and home loans; in May, building permits were down 7.1 percent on month and home loans were up 1.9 percent on month.



Japan will see July numbers for Tokyo inflation; in June, overall and core inflation were both flat on year.



South Korea will provide July figures for consumer prices, with forecasts calling for a flat monthly reading and an increase of 2.4 percent on year. That follows the 0.1 percent monthly decline and the 2.4 percent yearly gain in June.



Thailand will see July results for its business confidence index; in June, the index score was 46.2.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

