

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 210 points or 6.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,465-point plateau and it's looking at a steady start on Tuesday.



The global forecast is mixed to lower, with crude oil prices and covid concerns expected to weigh on sentiment. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials and mixed performances from the resource and property stocks.



For the day, the index soared 66.93 points or 1.97 percent to finish at the daily high of 3,464.29 after trading as low as 3,367.64. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 51.30 points or 2.15 percent to end at 2,436.92.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.22 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.67 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.52 percent, China Merchants Bank rallied 2.60 percent, Bank of Communications advanced 0.93 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 0.96 percent, Jiangxi Copper accelerated 2.40 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) skidded 1.51 percent, Yanzhou Coal plummeted 9.89 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.21 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was up 0.25 percent, Anhui Conch Cement skyrocketed 9.77 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 1.41 percent, Gemdale soared 2.87 percent, Poly Developments spiked 1.80 percent, China Vanke gained 1.16 percent, China Fortune Land dropped 0.92 percent and Beijing Capital Development retreated 1.26 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened firmly higher on Monday but faded as the session progressed - finally ending mixed and little changed.



The Dow shed 97.31 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 34,838.16, while the NASDAQ rose 8.39 points or 0.06 percent to end at 4,681.07 and the S&P 500 fell 8.10 points or 0.18 percent to close at 4,387.16.



The early strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about the outlook for the economy amid indications the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to begin scaling back stimulus.



Positive sentiment may also have been generated after a bipartisan group of Senators unveiled a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package.



However, buying interest waned after the Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity in July. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending crept up by less than expected in June.



Crude oil prices fell sharply Monday due to rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a surge in the delta variant of the coronavirus in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September plunged $2.69 or 3.6 percent at $71.26 a barrel.



