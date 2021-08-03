

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter Group net income was 1.44 billion euros, compared to prior year's net loss of 1.26 billion euros.



Underlying Group net income was 1.35 billion euros, compared to prior year's 8 million euros.



Net banking income or revenues climbed 18.2 percent 6.26 billion euros from 5.30 billion euros a year ago. Revenues grew 20.5% adjusted for changes in Group Structure and at constant exchange rates.



The company recorded strong quarter in Global Banking & Investor Solutions, substantial growth in Financial Services and a rebound in Retail Banking.



Further, the company raised its fiscal 2021 forecasts citing that the first-half results were the best for 5 years.



The company now anticipates an increase in revenues in all its businesses and a cost of risk revised downwards in a still uncertain environment but with an improving economic outlook.



Further, the company confirmed the launch of a share buyback programme, for an amount of around 470 million euros in fourth quarter.



