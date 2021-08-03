

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solution provider, Tuesday reported a fall in its profit for the second quarter, reflecting higher costs and expenses, but revenues grew 7 percent year-on-year.



The Group's profit for the quarter slid to 14.7 million euros from 30.4 million euros, and earnings per share fell to 7 euro cents from 15 euro cents last year.



Operating profit for the period declined by 35 percent to 29.05 million euros. While EBITDA grew 3 percent to 41.7 million euros, adjusted EBITDA stood at 57 million euros for the quarter.



For the second quarter, the Group's revenue rose by 7 percent to 122.8 million euros. Revenue from subscription model grew by 20 percent to 122.3 million euros. Billings during the quarter were up by 15 percent on reported basis.



