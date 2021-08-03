

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German airport operator Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that its net profit for the first half of 2021 was 15.4 million euros compared to a loss of 231.4 million euros in the previous year.



Group EBT was 19.9 million euros compared to negative 308.9 million euros in the prior year.



Fraport's Group revenue decreased 10.9 percent to 810.9 million euros in the first half of 2021. Adjusting for revenue from construction relating to capacitive capital expenditure at Fraport's subsidiaries worldwide, Group revenue dropped by 8.9 percent to 722.8 million euros.



Fraport still expects passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport to range from less than 20 million to 25 million for the full-year 2021. The Group airports in Fraport's international portfolio are expected to see even more dynamic traffic recovery than Frankfurt. Group revenue is also still expected to reach about 2 billion euros in 2021.



The company now expects Group EBITDA for the entire year to range between approximately 460 million euros to 610 million euros compared to the prior outlook of 300 million euros to 450 million euros. The Group result or net profit is now expected to be in the range from slightly negative to slightly positive, compared to the prior outlook negative.



Fraport reported that Frankfurt Airport or FRA served about 2.8 million passengers in July 2021, an increase of about 116 percent from July 2020. FRA's passenger traffic on peak days currently reaches about 50 percent of the level registered during the pre-pandemic record year of 2019.



