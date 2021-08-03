

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) has agreed to acquire Translate Bio, a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company which is developing a new class of medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, or to prevent infectious diseases. Sanofi said the acquisition adds an mRNA technology platform, and will accelerate development of current Sanofi licensed programs in vaccines. The company will commence a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Translate Bio for $38.00 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of approximately $3.2 billion.



In 2018, Sanofi and Translate Bio entered into a collaboration to develop mRNA vaccines. This was expanded in 2020 to address current and future infectious diseases. There are two ongoing mRNA vaccine clinical trials under the collaboration, including the COVID-19 vaccine phase 1/2 study.



Sanofi expects to complete the deal in the third quarter of 2021.



