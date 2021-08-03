

TRIESTE (dpa-AFX) - Italian insurance group Assicurazioni Generali SpA (ARZGY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-half net result surged 99 percent to 1.54 billion euros from last year's 774 million euros.



Adjusted net result was 1.54 billion euros or 0.98 euro per share, compared to last year's 957 million euros or 0.61 euro a year ago.



Gross written premiums increased 5.5 percent to 38.09 billion euros from last year's 36.48 billion euros with positive growth in both business segments.



Looking ahead, the company said it is fully on track to meet its targets for the year 2021 and successfully complete the 'Generali 2021' strategic plan.



The company continues to expect annual compound growth in 2018-2021 of earnings per share of between 6 percent and 8 percent. In addition, the 2021 RoE is expected to be higher than 11.5 percent, with a cumulative dividend target for 2019-2021 of between 4.5 billion euros to 5 billion euros, subject to the regulatory context.



