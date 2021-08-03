

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Tuesday reported sequentially higher profits for the third quarter, with a modest 1 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in revenue, reflecting pandemic-related constraints and difficult weather conditions.



For the quarter, income from continuing operations improved to 245 million euros from 209 million euro last quarter, and earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 0.18 euro from 0.15 euro last quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share from continuing operations grew to 0.27 euro from 0.24 euro.



Gross margin rose to 39.1 percent from 36.0 percent quarter-on-quarter, while adjusted gross margin came in at 41.8 percent, up from 39.3 percent in the last quarter.



Group revenue rose 1 percent quarter-on-quarter to 2.72 billion euros, due to pandemic-related constraints on its manufacturing capacity in Melaka, Malaysia, and the aftermath of the winter storm in Austin, Texas, despite strong demand.



Looking ahead, Infineon expects revenue of about 2.9 billion euros for the fourth quarter, and revenue of about 11 billion euros for the fiscal year 2021.



