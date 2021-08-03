

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, reported Tuesday that its second-quarter net income surged 284 percent to 17.9 million euros from last year's 4.7 million euros. Earnings per share surged to 1.82 euros from prior year's 0.47 euro.



EBIT was 25.5 million euros, up 279 percent from 6.7 million euros a year ago.



Sales climbed 34.3 percent to 199.5 million euros from 148.5 million euros a year ago.



Order intake climbed 51.5 percent to 217.7 million euros from 143.7 million euros a year ago. Order backlog was 183.7 million euros, up 46.5 percent from last year's 125.4 million euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company said it is on track to reach new record sales and improved margins in fiscal year 2021 citing strong results and the record order intake.



Pfeiffer Vacuum continues to expect annual sales to reach 710 million euros to 730 million euros for the year, up from last year's 619 million euros. The EBIT margin is expected to significantly improve in 2021 to between 12 percent and 13 percent of sales, compared to fiscal year 2020's 7.3 percent.



Britta Giesen, CEO of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology, said, 'The market demand remains at a high level, so we will have to continue to effectively manage tension in the supply chain and customer demand fluctuations related to the timing of projects.'



