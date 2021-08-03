

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK), on Tuesday, reported that order intake increased by 58.3% relative to the second quarter of 2020, to EUR 975.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.



In the second quarter of 2021, revenue grew around 11.7% to EUR 845.5 million from the prior-year quarter.



EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021, was EUR 61.2 million, was more than twice as high as in the previous year's EBITDA of EUR 29.0 million.



Net cash and cash equivalents, meaning cash and cash equivalents less bank debt, increased to EUR 203.7 million at the end of June 2021 versus the previous year's EUR-77.9 million.



For the second half of 2021, the company expects demand to stay strong and production capacity utilisation to remain stable. Citing strong performance in the first half year and the positive outlook for the third and fourth quarters of 2021, Krones said it has already raised its full-year guidance for 2021 on publication of the preliminary half-year results on 23 July.



For the Krones Group, the Executive Board expects full-year revenue growth of 7% - 9% in 2021, versus the prior guidance range of 2.5% - 3.5%. Krones further anticipates an EBITDA margin of 7% - 8% compared to the previously communicated range of 6.5% - 7.5%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KRONES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de