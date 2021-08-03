

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSF.PK, MITSY.PK), a Japanese diversified corporation, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent surged 205.7 percent to 191.26 billion yen from 62.56 billion yen in the prior year.



Earnings per share were 115.68 yen, compared to 36.90 yen a year ago.



For the year, revenue was 2.66 trillion yen, up 44 percent from 1.85 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for the year ending March 31, 2022, the company now projects attributable profit of 640 billion yen or 389.73 yen per share.



The company previously expected attributable profit of 460 billion yen or 277.49 yen per share.



In Japan, Mitsui shares were trading at 2,735 yen, up 6.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MITSUI & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de