

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs Plc (GRG.L) reported statutory pre-tax profit of 55.5 million pounds in the first half of 2021 compared to a loss of 65.2 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 43.2 pence compared to a loss of 53.4 pence. Underlying pre-tax profit was 55.5 million pounds compared to a loss of 64.5 million pounds.



For the 26 weeks ended 3 July 2021, revenue increased to 546.2 million pounds from 300.6 million pounds, prior year.



The Group now expects full year profit to be slightly ahead of previous expectation.



The Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 15.0 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 8 October 2021 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 10 September 2021.



