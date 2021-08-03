

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Carmaker Stellantis N.V. (STLA), comprising Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and France's Peugeot S.A., reported Tuesday that its first-half net profit from continuing operations attributable to owners of the parent was 5.79 billion euros, up from 800 million euros last year.



On a Pro Forma basis, as if the merger had occurred January 1, 2020, attributable net profit from continuing operations was 5.93 billion euros, compared to net loss of 810 million euros a year ago.



Pro Forma Adjusted net profit was 6.90 billion euros, compared to 361 million euros a year ago. Pro Forma adjusted earnings per share were 2.15 euros, compared to 0.12 euro a year ago.



Net revenues from external customers were 72.61 billion euros, significantly higher than 19.61 billion euros a year ago.



Pro Forma net revenues were 75.3 billion euros, up 46 percent from last year's 51.67 billion euros.



Further, the company raised fiscal 2021 guidance, and now expects adjusted operating income margin around 10 percent, compared to previous estimate of 5.5 percent to 7.5 percent.



The company assumes no further deterioration of semiconductor supply and no further significant lockdowns in Europe and U.S.



