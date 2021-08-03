

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity European Values Plc. (FEV.L) reported that its net return on ordinary activities after taxation for six months ended 30 June 2021 climbed to 155.68 million pounds or 37.83 pence per share from 31.14 million pounds or 7.57 pence per share in the previous year.



Net return on ordinary activities before taxation was 158.62 million pounds up from 32.12 million pounds in the previous year.



Gains on investments was 116.71 million pounds compared to 12.99 million pounds in the prior year.



