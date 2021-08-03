

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic Plc (FTC.L) reported profit before tax of 0.2 million pounds compared to a loss of 0.4 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 0.03 pence compared to a loss of 0.93 pence. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased to 1.8 million pounds from 1.2 million pounds due to a stronger sales mix. Adjusted operating profit was 0.6 million pounds compared to 0.4 million pounds.



For the 12 months ended 31 May 2021, sales revenue from continuing operations decreased by 9% to 15.6 million pounds from 17.2 million pounds, because of delays to key programmes in the first half and the impact of Covid on one of key markets.



The Group stated that no dividend is proposed for the year.



