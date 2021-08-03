

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (CSIOF.PK, CSIOY.PK) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent was 4.30 billion yen, compared to loss of 903 million yen in the prior-year period. Basic earnings per share were 17.74 yen, compared to loss of 3.72 yen last year.



Operating profit for the period was 5.82 billion yen, compared to loss of 1.19 billion yen in the same period last year.



Net sales climbed 48.4 percent to 59.38 billion yen from 40.01 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead, for the first half, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 6 billion yen or 24.73 yen per basic share, up 15 percent from last year. Operating profit would be 10 billion yen, up 137.4 percent, and net sales would be 125 billion yen, up 20.4 percent from the prior year.



Further, for fiscal year 2022, the company expects profit attributable to owners of parent of 17 billion yen or 70.06 yen per basic share, up 41.5 percent from last year.



Operating profit would be 26.50 billion yen, up 72.4 percent, and net sales would be 265 billion yen, up 16.5 percent from the prior year.



In Japan, Casio Computer shares were trading at 1,795 yen, down 1.43 percent.



