

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat is set to issue euro area producer prices for June. Economists expect producer price inflation to rise to 10.3 percent from 9.6 percent in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the greenback, it held steady against the yen. Against the pound and the franc, it dropped.



The euro was worth 129.68 against the yen, 1.0747 against the franc, 0.8541 against the pound and 1.1883 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

