

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as soft U.S. manufacturing data and rising concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant prompted traders to wind back bets on a strong economic recovery.



The benchmark DAX held steady at 15,578 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.



Chipmaker Infineon Technologies fell nearly 2 percent after saying it was battling extreme tightness in its markets.



BMW tumbled 3.8 percent. The luxury carmaker warned the second half of the year would likely be affected by the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices.



Krones advanced 1.8 percent. The leading manufacturer of filling and packaging technology said its markets have so far recovered faster than expected from the pandemic-related downturn.



Software firm TeamViewer lost about 5 percent. After reporting a fall in first-half profit, the company lowered its Ebitda-margin guidance for 2021.



