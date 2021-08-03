

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks eked out modest gains on Tuesday as a set of upbeat earnings results from the likes of Standard Chartered and BP Plc supported optimism around a faster economic recovery.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,107 after gaining 0.7 percent on Monday.



BP Plc shares soared 4.6 percent. The oil & gas giant expanded its dividend and share buyback program after delivering better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.



Standard Chartered rallied 2.1 percent. The lender resumed interim dividend payout and announced a $250 million share buyback after posting a better-than-expected 57 percent jump in its first-half pretax profit.



Keller Group shares jumped 8.6 percent. The geotechnical specialist contractor reported a better than expected first half profit and said its performance for fiscal 2021 will be materially ahead of the board's previous expectations.



Moto insurer Direct Line Insurance advanced 4.5 percent after reporting a rise in first-half profit and lifting dividend.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de