

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD):



-Earnings: $0.48 billion in Q2 vs. -$2.48 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.90 in Q2 vs. -$3.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $563 million or $1.06 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.14 billion in Q2 vs. $3.29 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.11 - $1.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.18 - $4.23 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.24 - $4.30 Full year revenue guidance: $16.45 - $16.55 Bln



