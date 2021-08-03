

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $271.2 million, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $55.1 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Gartner, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $194 million or $2.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% to $1.17 billion from $0.97 billion last year.



Gartner, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $194 Mln. vs. $107 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.24 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.73 -Revenue (Q2): $1.17 Bln vs. $0.97 Bln last year.



