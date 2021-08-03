

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting strong second-quarter results on Tuesday, DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) issued third-quarter earnings and sales forecast above market estimates. Further, the company again raised fiscal 2021 guidance above market view.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings between $1.11 and $1.13 per share, operating EBITDA between $1.06 billion and $1.08 billion and net sales to be between $4.18 billion and $4.23 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.98 per share and net sales of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For full year 2021, DuPont now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $4.24 to $4.30 per share. The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.60 to $3.75 per share.



Net sales are now estimated to be between $16.45 billion and $16.55 billion and operating EBITDA between $4.21 billion and $4.26 billion. The company previously expected net sales between $15.7 billion and $15.9 billion and operating EBITDA between $3.98 billion and $4.08 billion.



Analysts expect earnings of $3.76 per share and net sales of $15.88 billion for the year.



Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer of DuPont, said, 'As a result of our strong first half of the year, our expectations of continued momentum within our key end-markets, and confidence in our team's ability to navigate through global supply chain constraints, we are raising our guidance for the year for net sales, operating EBITDA and adjusted EPS.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DUPONT DE NEMOURS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de