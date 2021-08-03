

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) revealed a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.39 billion, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $1.41 billion, or $1.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 billion or $1.87 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $6.74 billion from $5.50 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.70 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.87 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.74 Bln vs. $5.50 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 - $8.00 Full year revenue guidance: $26.8 - $27.4 Bln



