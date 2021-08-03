

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH):



-Earnings: $141.9 in Q2 vs. -$206.6 in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.67 in Q2 vs. -$1.00 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $400.5 million or $1.90 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.87 per share -Revenue: $2.03 billion in Q2 vs. $1.23 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.65 - $7.95



