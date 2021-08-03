

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.28 billion, or $2.05 per share. This compares with $0.70 billion, or $1.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 136.1% to $3.14 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.28 Bln. vs. $0.70 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.05 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.14 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



