

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $231.68 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $166.22 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.6% to $1.39 billion from $1.01 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $0.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q2): $1.39 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.16 to $1.18 Full year EPS guidance: $4.62 to $4.68



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMETEK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de