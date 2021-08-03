

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, professional services provider Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) raised its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2021, reflecting continued strong year-to date results.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.15 to $6.35 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $6.00 to $6.30 per share.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.19 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company is also increasing the expected adjusted earnings per share net accretion from PA Consulting to $0.35 to $0.37 from $0.32 to $0.34.



