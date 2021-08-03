Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: TAAT jetzt mit exponentiellem Wachstum!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864215 ISIN: US4698141078 Ticker-Symbol: JEG 
Tradegate
02.08.21
21:39 Uhr
114,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,87 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
112,00114,0014:36
112,00113,0014:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JACOBS ENGINEERING
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC114,00-0,87 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.