The company's earnings totaled $672 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $271 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.5% to $3.06 billion from $2.54 billion last year.



Discovery, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $672 Mln. vs. $271 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.06 Bln vs. $2.54 Bln last year.



