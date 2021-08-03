

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $341 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $19 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $1.00 billion or $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.6% to $3.48 billion from $2.96 billion last year.



Fidelity National Information Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.00 Bln. vs. $0.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.61 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q2): $3.48 Bln vs. $2.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.66 - $1.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3,490 - $3,520 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 - $6.60 Full year revenue guidance: $13,900 -$14,000 Mln



