-Earnings: -$3.85 million in Q2 vs. -$1.12 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.04 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kopin Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$3.49 million or -$0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.02 per share -Revenue: $9.91 million in Q2 vs. $8.81 million in the same period last year.



