

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $15.77 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $8.82 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $315.76 million from $278.34 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $15.77 Mln. vs. $8.82 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q2): $315.76 Mln vs. $278.34 Mln last year.



