-Earnings: -$49.2 million in Q2 vs. -$422.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.39 in Q2 vs. -$3.34 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$15.1 million or -$0.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.19 per share -Revenue: $616.2 million in Q2 vs. $770.3 million in the same period last year.



