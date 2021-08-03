

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - ConocoPhillips (COP) reported a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.09 billion, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $0.26 billion, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $1.72 billion or $1.27 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.72 Bln. vs. -$0.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.27 vs. -$0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CONOCOPHILLIPS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de