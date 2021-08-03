

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):



-Earnings: -$50.8 million in Q2 vs. -$174.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.12 in Q2 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $520.9 million in Q2 vs. $418.7 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.02 to $1.06 Full year revenue guidance: $2.145 - $2.175 Bln



