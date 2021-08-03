

KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - K+S Ag raised EBITDA outlook for 2021 to a range of 700 million euros - 800 million euros from the prior outlook of 500 million euros - 600 million euros.



The latest and prior outlooks include the expected one-off gain from the REKS transaction of around 200 million euros.



The improvement in earnings compared to the previous outlook is mainly due to expected higher average prices in the Agriculture customer segment and a strong industry business.



The closing of the REKS joint venture is now expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 (previously in summer 2021) after completion of the review by the antitrust authorities.



The company said it will publish its complete Half-Year Financial Report on August 12, 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

