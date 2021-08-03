

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY):



-Earnings: -$189.56 million in Q2 vs. -$179.23 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.61 in Q2 vs. -$1.56 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$153.05 million or -$1.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.60 per share -Revenue: $220.55 million in Q2 vs. $103.96 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $640 - $665 Mln



