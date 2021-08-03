

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $68.54 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $41.78 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $179.01 million from $163.70 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $68.54 Mln. vs. $41.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q2): $179.01 Mln vs. $163.70 Mln last year.



