

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fannie Mae reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to common stockholders increased to $32 million or $0.01 per share from $13 million or break even per share in the prior year.



Net income for the quarter climbed to $7.15 billion from $2.55 billion last year.



Total interest income declined to $25.11 billion from $27.29 billion in the previous year.



Non-interest income was $303 million compared to a non-interest loss of $779 million last year.



