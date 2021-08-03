

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology Plc (IGT) said it raised its outlook for fiscal year 2021 and now expect to exceed 2019 levels for key financial metrics this year.



The company expects second half 2021 revenue and operating income from continuing operations of $2.0 billion and $300 million, respectfully, meaningfully higher than prior year. It expects global lottery returns to more normal growth rates applied to higher levels of consumption; third quarter-to-date same-store sales up double digits versus 2019.



