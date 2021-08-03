

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) said the company is increasing its revenue guidance for 2021, and now expects to achieve between $640 million and $665 million in combined net product revenues across three wholly owned commercial brands for the full year 2021. The previous guidance range was $610-$660 million. The guidance for net revenues from collaborations and royalties remains unchanged.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP net loss per share was $1.30 compared to a loss of $1.67, a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $1.60, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter combined net product revenues were $161 million for ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. Net product revenues increased 107% year-on-year. Net revenue from collaborations was $59.39 million compared to $26.43 million. Analysts expected revenue of $193.18 million, for the quarter.



