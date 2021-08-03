

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global media and entertainment company ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC, VIACA), on Tuesday, said it has reached multi-year distribution deal with Cox Communications to continue delivering content from ViacomCBS' portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks. The agreements cover areas across broadcast, cable and streaming. The agreements also include retransmission consent of CBS broadcast stations in Los Angeles. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



ViacomCBS noted that the deal will also offer Cox subscribers expanded access to ViacomCBS' collection of streaming services.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VIACOMCBS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de